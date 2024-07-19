Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Trading Down 3%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.62. Approximately 16,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 24,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

