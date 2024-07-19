Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 2.9%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51. 19,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 284,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.