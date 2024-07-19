Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

