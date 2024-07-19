Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

SYF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 871,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

