Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

