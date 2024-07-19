Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,748,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

