Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244,146 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $79,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.24. 212,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,977. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.39 and a 200 day moving average of $562.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

