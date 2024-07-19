T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $184.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,348. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,147,808 shares of company stock worth $870,504,339 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,101,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

