Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $891.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

