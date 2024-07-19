Tangible (TNGBL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $726.59

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Tangible has a total market cap of $49.13 million and $726.59 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.55779619 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $197.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

