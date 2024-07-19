Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

TNGX stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 887,902 shares of company stock worth $8,086,858. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

