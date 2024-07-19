TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE LLY traded down $56.69 on Thursday, reaching $848.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,199. The firm has a market cap of $806.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $446.56 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $859.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

