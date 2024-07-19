TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,072. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

