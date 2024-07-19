TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,480. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

