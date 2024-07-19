TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 730,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,208. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

