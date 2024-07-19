TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,326. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

