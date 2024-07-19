TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $172.36. 291,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,871. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

