TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,114,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,117. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $226.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

