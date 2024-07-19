TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.92. 2,642,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,637. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.