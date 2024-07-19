TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.80. 1,700,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,974. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

