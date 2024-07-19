TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,197,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. 537,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,454. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

