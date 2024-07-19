TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,128,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,325,146. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

