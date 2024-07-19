TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $366.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,546. The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.52.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

