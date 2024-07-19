TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,241.54. 66,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,843. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,210.11. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

