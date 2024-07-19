TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 663,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

