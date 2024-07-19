TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,897 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $86,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

