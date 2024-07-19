TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $77,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 351.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 169,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after purchasing an additional 263,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,406. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

