TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $71,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $66.43. 719,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,234. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

