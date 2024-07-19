TD Asset Management Inc Has $68.87 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $68,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 3,150,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,017,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

