TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184,979 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $73,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KKR traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 428,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $117.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

