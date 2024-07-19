Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.98

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 53119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.86.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
