Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.98

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 53119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,947 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

