TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 116,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 217,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.