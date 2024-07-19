Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
