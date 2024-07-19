Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 48,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

