The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

