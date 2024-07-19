The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
