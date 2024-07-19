The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $550.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $504.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $480.44.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $486.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

