The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

THG stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

