The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $105.23 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 219761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

