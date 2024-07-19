The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $120.51. 795,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,918. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

