The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $466,421.32 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

PGR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 257,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,607. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

