The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. 7,284,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.83 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.