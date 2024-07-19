The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $42,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,191. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 241.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

