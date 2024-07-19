Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 56,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 181,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The firm has a market cap of C$170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$44.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0854839 EPS for the current year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

