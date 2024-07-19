Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

LON THX opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.09. Thor Explorations has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

