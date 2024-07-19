ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 23,042 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $17,900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 309,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,326. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ThredUp by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

