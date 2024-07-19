Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 5,200,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,925,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tilray by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

