Tintra (LON:TNT) Shares Down 13.3%

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). Approximately 26,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 82,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Tintra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.21. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of -0.04.

About Tintra

(Get Free Report)

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tintra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.