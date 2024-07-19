Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 5,003,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,689,936. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

