Truist Financial Boosts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $620.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.50.

Elevance Health stock opened at $504.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.55. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

