TTP Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 202.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,212,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,333,000 after purchasing an additional 341,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.47.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,339,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

